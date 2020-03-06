Lazio reportedly plot new contract for Everton target Luis Alberto which could net Liverpool future £26m fee

Everton have been linked with former Liverpool ace Luis Alberto.

According to Il Messaggero, Lazio are plotting a new five-year contract for reported Everton target Luis Alberto who Liverpool sold in 2016.

The Italian editorial claim Alberto’s new deal will have an £87 million release clause.

Alberto has been in excellent form for the Serie A surprise title challengers this season. In 25 league starts, he has four goals and 12 assists.

The Spaniard is predominantly a wide player. While on the books at Liverpool, he largely featured on the wing but didn’t make much of impact at Anfield.

Now featuring in a central role, he is starting to live up to his great potential.

The Express claim Everton are keen on him. Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti will be aware of his talent following his recent spell in Italy as Napoli manager.

But the report in the Express also claims Liverpool have a 30% sell-on clause in the 27-year-old’s contract after selling him to Lazio for a mere £4.3 million.

With a proposed new £87 million release clause in Alberto’s new deal at Lazio, that would entitle the Reds to a £26 million windfall should the clause be met.

Liverpool will no doubt be hoping that Alberto keeps up his excellent recent form and prompts a future sale.

Lazio, meanwhile, are looking to end the Juventus stranglehold on Italy’s top-flight as they lead Maurizio Sarri’s side by two points with 12 games remaining.