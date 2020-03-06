Klopp names two Liverpool youngsters who are ready for first-team roles

Liverpool youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams both started for Jurgen Klopp's side in the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Daily Mirror that he believes that Curtis Jones and Neco Williams can have massive roles to play for Liverpool in the future.

Jones and Williams both started for Liverpool on Tuesday, as the Reds were beaten 2-0 in the FA Cup.

The youngsters both put in solid performances, despite the defeat. However, Jones did give the ball away in the build-up to Chelsea’s second goal.

But Klopp suggested that he feels that Williams is already showing that he can perform as a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, while he also believes Jones has a future in the senior squad.

“Look, Curtis showed so many things where everybody thought, 'Wow, what a player'. Yes, and then you lose the ball, that's a learning process," Klopp explained.

“That's learning. You cannot learn it at home in the living room, you have to learn on the pitch and you have to react on it, and he’s done that. He’s shown he’s a fantastic talent.

“And Neco too. He played a super game at Chelsea, and obviously showed that we can really have a second full-back coming, which helps us massively for the future. Curtis too.”

Williams has already shown that he is a full-back who can slot straight into Liverpool’s current system.

The youngster loves going forward, and has a devilish delivery from wide areas.

Jones, meanwhile, operates in forward areas and his creative instincts could be key for Liverpool in future.

The Reds don’t really have another midfielder with the same skill-set of Jones, and if he can become slightly more refined, he will surely have a good chance of starting regularly.