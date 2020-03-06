Jose Mourinho says he has already decided Tottenham first-team regular’s replacement

Quick links

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London,...
Tottenham Hotspur are in Premier League action on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Oliver Skipp during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04,...

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Paulo Gazzaniga is his second-choice goalkeeper, not Michel Vorm.

Mourinho has said that if Hugo Lloris is unable to play in the Premier League game against Burnley this weekend, then Gazzaniga will replace him in the starting lineup at Turf Moor.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has said that France International goalkeeper Lloris could play on Saturday evening, and if he does not, then 28-year-old Gazzaniga will.

 

Lloris did not play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and in the FA Cup tie against Norwich City due to a groin injury.

Mourinho told Football.London: “In this moment I think Lloris can play. That is my feeling.”

When asked about making a decision about a back-up, the Portuguese said: “Yes. It's Paulo. Normally when Hugo is not playing it is Hugo that is playing every match apart from the last one.

“Paulo is the number two, let's say. If Hugo is not playing, which I hope he does, it will be Paulo playing.”

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Stats

Gazzaniga has made 17 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former Southampton goalkeeper has also played four times in the Champions League, as well as once in the EFL Cup and twice in the FA Cup, according to WhoScored.

The Argentina international got his chance due to the injury suffered by Hugo Lloris earlier in the season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Paulo Gazzaniga during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, United...

