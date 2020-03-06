Itaewon Class ending: Hopes and predictions of fans ahead of inbounding Netflix finale

Itaewon Class fans are already pondering the ending on Twitter.

It's a great time to be a fan of South Korean entertainment...

Then again, when isn't it! At the moment, on the other hand, it's really great to see so many industry talents getting the wide recognition they deserve.

Earlier this year, master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho made Academy Awards history, scoring the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture with his incredible new film Parasite, while also bagging Best Foreign Language Film, Director and Original Screenplay. Then, you have directors like Lee Chang-dong arguably delivering their best work yet, in this case with the mysterious drama Burning.

Obviously, it's not all about cinema and South Korean TV continues to thrive with international audiences. Netflix has been particularly valuable in ensuring fans access to the very best shows and we're currently tuning into the wonderful Itaewon Class, based on the webtoon of the same name.

Developed by Kim Do-soo, it's shaping to be an absolute treasure.

LAUGHS ON THE BEACH! Where was Sandylands filmed?

Itaewon Class on Netflix

It's actually the first series to be produced by Showbox. The film company was founded in 1996 and has offered audiences such notable efforts as Bong Joon-ho's monster blockbuster The Host, gritty cat-and-mouse thriller The Chaser and 2013's Secret, Greatly.

With Itaewon Class, Netflix subscribers have been tucking into episodes as they drop, with sixteen to watch in total. Performances from the likes of Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung and Kwon Nara have helped make it essential from the earliest episodes, and over on Twitter many of the tweets surrounding the show draw attention to the many shocking endings presented by each episode.

The show certainly knows how to keep us in suspense, but of course, that doesn't stop anyone offering their hopes and predictions for the final episode on social media.

ENTER THE 'NDRANGHETA: ZeroZeroZero newcomer impresses

Itaewon Class ending: Fans look ahead on Twitter

We may still have a while to go, but it's never to early to weigh in where you want it to go.

A number of tweets have expressed a fondness for certain characters in the hope that they have a happy ending, while others have voiced concern for the show's potential to subvert expectations.

Check out a selection of tweets:

BRIGHT FUTURE!The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed

Itaewon class is super duper good!!! I hope the ending will be the same as the webtoon — AsmaAbdullah (@datenasma) February 17, 2020

so im def gonna finish itaewon class but i had a bad feeling abt smthng so i looked up the webtoon and yehp i am not on board w the ending at all — zoe D-32 until eunkwang (@evnkwangst) February 28, 2020

Team Yiseo!! I want him to choose her. She is fierce, a loose cannon, but so unbelievably strong. I love her and want a happy ending for her. #ItaewonClass — Ronelle⁷ (@ronelledj1) March 4, 2020

Yi seo confessed with short hair. In webtoon she confessed with a long hair. The writer make me think already how the ending looks like?

Wanna see more sweet moments. #ItaewonClass — YAM (@Yan55947239) February 29, 2020

I'm sorry but I LOVE Yi Seo and I am rooting for her happiness! I'd be ok with her ending up with Ro Yi or Geun Soo LOL she is just awesome and I would legit be her friend in real life, including her aggressive honesty, I live for it!#ItaewonClass pic.twitter.com/u4MFC25Ngt — Bizzy Woods (@Bizzy_Woods) February 29, 2020

This will stress me out for a week Why is the scene that was supposed to happen 5 years later, happen faster? This scared me if the ending would be different from original webtoon, I don't want to break my heart after EY #KimDaMi #김다미 #ParkSeoJoon #ItaewonClass pic.twitter.com/54zrMqie13 — Miss Doh, Call Me Dan | EXO IS 9 (@doh4dan) March 1, 2020

SEE ALSO: Fans already want Castlevania s4

In other news, is Murder 24/7 finished?