Quick links

Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

'I'd love him': Premer League ace wants his club to sign Liverpool player

Danny Owen
A general view outside The Kop at Anfield is seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on March 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp faces a difficult decision over Harry Wilson's future with the Bournemouth loanee facing a fight to save his Anfield career.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Harry Wilson would be welcome to stay at Bournemouth on a permanent basis, Cherries defender Steve Cook has told the Daily Echo with the exciting winger facing an uncertain future at Liverpool.

An Anfield academy graduate might be forgiven for feeling a little sorry for himself. In almost any other season, Wilson would probably have established himself as a useful first-team option on the red half of Merseyside.

But, as it happens, his development has coincided with the emergence of the best Liverpool side in over three decades. And, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all fighting for a place in a star-studded front three, Wilson has been forced to spend his formative years out on loan.

 

The explosive Welshman has produced six Premier League goals since joining Bournemouth last summer, including a glorious free-kick against reigning champions Manchester City.

And, with Wilson facing a major fight to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, Cook insists that he would be thrilled to see the 22-year-old commit his future to the South Coast club instead.

“I’d love him to be a Bournemouth player. Young, hungry, got goals, a lovely left foot – potentially he is a very good Liverpool player,” said the long-serving centre-back.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth is congratulated by team-mates Steve Cook and Chris Mepham after scores a goal to make it 2-1 direct from a free-kick during the Premier League match between...

“Harry’s done outstandingly. As a player and an individual he’s grown over the season and I think he’s going to have a huge part to play in the rest of the season for us.

“He’s our second top goalscorer, which shows how well he has done with seven goals this season.”

The Mirror reported last summer, after an exceptional spell at Derby County, that Wilson was valued at £20 million. His price-tag is likely to have increased after proving himself in the top flight.

So, if Bournemouth do want to keep hold of Wilson for the long-term, they will more than likely have to shatter their transfer record.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch