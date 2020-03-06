'I'd love him': Premer League ace wants his club to sign Liverpool player

Jurgen Klopp faces a difficult decision over Harry Wilson's future with the Bournemouth loanee facing a fight to save his Anfield career.

Harry Wilson would be welcome to stay at Bournemouth on a permanent basis, Cherries defender Steve Cook has told the Daily Echo with the exciting winger facing an uncertain future at Liverpool.

An Anfield academy graduate might be forgiven for feeling a little sorry for himself. In almost any other season, Wilson would probably have established himself as a useful first-team option on the red half of Merseyside.

But, as it happens, his development has coincided with the emergence of the best Liverpool side in over three decades. And, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all fighting for a place in a star-studded front three, Wilson has been forced to spend his formative years out on loan.

The explosive Welshman has produced six Premier League goals since joining Bournemouth last summer, including a glorious free-kick against reigning champions Manchester City.

And, with Wilson facing a major fight to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, Cook insists that he would be thrilled to see the 22-year-old commit his future to the South Coast club instead.

“I’d love him to be a Bournemouth player. Young, hungry, got goals, a lovely left foot – potentially he is a very good Liverpool player,” said the long-serving centre-back.

“Harry’s done outstandingly. As a player and an individual he’s grown over the season and I think he’s going to have a huge part to play in the rest of the season for us.

“He’s our second top goalscorer, which shows how well he has done with seven goals this season.”

The Mirror reported last summer, after an exceptional spell at Derby County, that Wilson was valued at £20 million. His price-tag is likely to have increased after proving himself in the top flight.

So, if Bournemouth do want to keep hold of Wilson for the long-term, they will more than likely have to shatter their transfer record.