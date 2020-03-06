'He's ready': Arteta says Arsenal man has impressed him in training, now ready to play

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari made his debut for Mikel Arteta's side in the FA Cup in midweek.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that Pablo Mari is ready to play for Arsenal against West Ham United on Saturday now.

Mari made his Arsenal debut in the FA Cup on Monday evening, as he helped Arteta’s side win 2-0.

The Spaniard generally looked solid throughout the game against Pompey, as Arsenal kept a clean sheet.

And Arteta feels that Mari is now ready for his first taste of Premier League football, as he has continuously impressed in training.

"He's recovered really well from the game. He played 45 minutes with the under-23s four days before that game,” Arteta said.

“He played 90 and he said he's physically good. He trained well and I think he's ready to play if we need him again on Saturday.”

Arteta may well be keen to select Mari, as his defensive pairings at Arsenal have not always looked the most secure.

David Luiz and Sokratis have played regularly for the Gunners this term, but neither have fully convinced, while Rob Holding still seems to be searching for his best form after returning from injury.

Mari is untested in England, but there is a hope that he can step in and immediately improve the Arsenal defence.

If the Gunners can beat West Ham tomorrow they could move up as high as high as seventh in the Premier League table, if other results go in their favour.