'He's been phenomenal': Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Newcastle man

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has guided his side to the FA Cup quarter finals this season.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has done a ‘phenomenal’ job on BT Sport, during their live FA Cup coverage.

Many Newcastle fans have criticised Bruce for his style of play ever since he took over.

However, the Magpies have managed to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and currently occupy a mid-table spot in the Premier League table.

And Ferdinand feels that Bruce deserves credit for the job he has done at St. James’ Park.

“What he’s done there has been phenomenal,” Ferdinand said.

“He’s similar to Wilder in that he has certain values and wants them to work hard and that’s why they’re above the relegation battle.

“Yes, they haven’t got the quality of other teams but if you work hard you get some luck sometimes.”

Bruce’s side managed to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in midweek to make it through in the FA Cup, with the Newcastle boss taking the competition very seriously this term.

The victory at the Hawthorns has actually helped to relieve some of the pressure building on Bruce, as Newcastle’s league form of late has been poor.

The Magpies have not even scored a goal in their last four Premier League matches, which raised concerns about their lack of scoring options.

Newcastle did look more of a threat against West Brom though, with Bruce using a 4-2-3-1 system, and the hope is that the Magpies can carry the momentum from that victory into the weekend, when they take on Southampton.