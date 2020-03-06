Quick links

'Have to ask questions': Robbie Savage blasts Mourinho's tactics at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has been left frustrated, as injuries have decimated his squad since he took charge.

Robbie Savage has told BT Sport, during their live FA Cup Coverage, that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho’s tactics definitely need to be questioned.

Mourinho’s side have failed to win any of their last four matches, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich City on Wednesday.

Mourinho has bemoaned his lack of options at Tottenham since taking charge, with Spurs suffering badly with injuries.

The likes of Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane have both been ruled out, while Moussa Sissoko and Hugo Lloris are also sidelined.

 

But Savage feels that the Tottenham boss should have found a way to win anyway, just like Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City.

“Jose was missing his two best attackers, but Guardiola goes to the Bernabeu and doesn’t play his two most attacking strikers in Aguero and Sterling and comes up with a game plan,” Savage explained. “Spurs played Norwich at home at went out.

“Adapting, yeah it’s difficult, you get injuries. But Spurs, the game plan should have been to win that. Were they too defensive? You have to ask questions.

“Everyone said that he would win a trophy but I can’t see it.”

The pressure is undoubtedly growing on Mourinho, with many Spurs supporters feeling they have shown a lack of improvement since parting company with Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho came out in a press conference recently and suggested that he would not feel as if he had failed if Tottenham don’t win a trophy this term.

That looks an increasingly likely prospect, with Spurs on the verge of exiting the Champions League, after losing the first-leg to RB Leipzig.

Spurs are next in action against Burnley tomorrow, and another defeat would be a huge frustration for everyone at Hotspur Way.

