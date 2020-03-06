The Greyhound movie is based on this true story - Tom Hanks takes to the sea in WW2

The arrival of the Greyhound trailer has encouraged audiences to ask whether it's based on a true story.

Tom Hanks is back!

Admittedly, it's not like he was gone for very long at all, but we're happy to see him return to screens in the trailer for Greyhound all the same.

The 63-year-old American actor is one of the most beloved performers of all time, turning in sensational work across the likes of Splash, Big, Forrest Gump, The Green Mile, Cast Away and Road to Perdition.

He recently amazed viewers in the drama film A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, exploring the wonderful Fred Rogers. There's no denying that he's great in the role, but some fans have been pretty keen to see him venture into a certain genre again...

One of his most championed films is Saving Private Ryan, which is often hailed as one of the greatest war movies ever made. Steven Spielberg's 1998 masterpiece boasts many great performances, but at the heart of it is Hanks' portrayal of Captain John H. Miller.

Now, we've been invited to see him step into similar territory once again with Greyhound.

Is the Greyhound movie a true story?

The greyhound trailer swiftly informs audiences that it's "inspired by actual events", and indeed, it is. Inspiration for it derives from The Battle of the Atlantic, which ran from 1939 to 1945 and was the longest continuous military campaign in World War II.

Directed by Aaron Schneider and written by Tom Hanks himself, the film promises to whisk us back to 1942 on the North Atlantic.

We're told the story of a convoy of thirty-seven allied ships which were led by Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause (played by Hanks) during the United States' early involvement in World War II. They are all being hunted by wolf packs of enemy German U-boats, and our protagonist must step up to the plate and lead his men to safety in face of grave danger and destruction.

The film is named after the destroyer in his command, the USS KEELING, which was referred to over radio as "Greyhound".

However, it's worth noting that the US Navy Mahan-class destroyer which gave the film its title is fictional, as is Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause.

Tom Hanks adapts The Good Shepherd

The film is actually based on the 1955 book The Good Shepherd written by C. S. Forester.

Events as they necessarily play and characters are fictional but draw inspiration from the war and the real difficulties faced by those involved. For example, the film aims to stress just how attentive the men aboard had to be at all times, issues with radar and other such equipment and unsatisfactory communication between different parties.

Nevertheless, it's set to be a grand cinematic spectacle which brings to life the struggles of war.

The author is perhaps best known for the character of Royal Navy officer Horatio Hornblower, which featured across a series of twelve novels.

Audiences react to Greyhound trailer

Since the trailer emerged, a number of intrigued audiences have taken to Twitter to offer their praise of the glimpse given so far.

When Tom Hanks is aboard, you're always sure to score some buzz!

