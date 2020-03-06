Ghost Of Tsushima: Collector's Edition and pre-order bonuses

Everything you must know about the Ghost Of Tsushima Collector's Edition, its other editions, and Sucker Punch's pre-order bonuses.

We haven't heard much about the PS5 in comparison to the Xbox Series X, but it hardly matters when Sony are still making fantastic amounts concerning exclusives coming out on the PlayStation 4 in 2020. Nioh 2, Persona 5 Royal, Final Fantasy VII, and The Last Of Us Part 2 are all coming out in March, April, and May respectively, but now you can add Ghost Of Tsushima to the calendar for June. Here you'll discover its Collector's Edition goodies, its other editions, and what the pre-order bonuses are.

To celebrate the release date announcement for Ghost Of Tsushima, Sony released a tantalising story trailer that hypes the PS4 exclusive up as another masterpiece in storytelling that has the potential to be on par with The Last Of Us and 2018's God Of War rebirth.

You can watch said trailer below, and you can also continue reading to discover everything there is to be said about its Collector's Edition, other editions, and pre-order bonuses.

What are the pre-order bonuses for Ghost Of Tsushima?

The pre-order bonuses for Ghost Of Tsushima are as follows:

Ghost of Tsushima digital mini soundtrack

Jin PS4 dynamic theme

Jin avatar for PS4

It doesn't matter whether you purchase the Collector's Edition or Standard Edition, you'll still receive these same pre-order bonuses.

Ghost Of Tsushima Collector's Edition price and pre-order

The Ghost Of Tsushima Collector's Edition has a price of £159.99 and it can be pre-ordered from GAME.

It's available to pre-order from GAME in the UK as of writing, but that may not be the case for long so make sure to buy it asap if you want its goodies.

The contents included in the Collector's Edition are as follows:

Game

Sakai Mask with Stand

Cloth Map

Sashimono (War Banner)

Furoshiki (Wrapping Cloth)

SteelBook Case

48-page Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

1 Technique Point*

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor*

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set*: Golden Mask, Body Armor, Sword Kit, Horse, Saddle

Director’s Commentary*: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it

Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme*in-game items unlocked via story progression

If the £159.99 price tag is more than bit too steep for you, then you can pre-order the Special Edition instead for £69.99.

This includes the following content:

Game

SteelBook Case

1 Technique Point*

Charm of Hachiman’s Favor*

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set: Golden Mask, Sword Kit*

Digital Mini Art Book by Dark Horse

Director’s Commentary: The creative team sits down with a renowned Japanese historian to look at the world of Ghost of Tsushima and how it compares to the real-life events that inspired it*In game items unlocked via story progression

The Digital Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered from the PSN Store, and it includes the same content expect a PS4 dynamic theme in the place of a SteelBook Case.

However, if you're not interested in these additional accessories, then you can just buy the Standard Edition for £49.99/£59.99.

Ghost Of Tsushima launches for the PlayStation 4 only on June 26th.