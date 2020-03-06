Quick links

'Find this strange': Some Leeds fans annoyed by news coming out of Elland Road

Leeds United are set to be without Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda yet again at the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United fans have been left frustrated after Marcelo Bielsa suggested that Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda won’t be part of his side’s match day squad at the weekend, for their clash with Huddersfield Town.

Leeds brought in both Augustin and Poveda in the January transfer window, and there was great excitement about the duo arriving at Elland Road.

 

However, neither of the pair have made any sort of impact at Leeds so far.

And, with time running out in the season, they seem to be some way down the pecking order at Bielsa’s side.

“Augustin is not ready yet. It’s going to be the same group as the last match,” Bielsa said to Leeds Live.

The news that Augustin and Poveda won’t be involved has frustrated Leeds fans, and serious questions are now being asked about their January recruitment.

Thankfully for Leeds, Bielsa has been able to turn his side’s form around even without the influence of Augustin and Poveda.

The Whites have won their last four Championship matches to strengthen their grip on second spot.

If Bielsa’s men can beat Huddersfield tomorrow they could even go top of the table, if West Brom slip up.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

