'Find this strange': Some Leeds fans annoyed by news coming out of Elland Road

Leeds United are set to be without Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda yet again at the weekend.

Leeds United fans have been left frustrated after Marcelo Bielsa suggested that Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda won’t be part of his side’s match day squad at the weekend, for their clash with Huddersfield Town.

Leeds brought in both Augustin and Poveda in the January transfer window, and there was great excitement about the duo arriving at Elland Road.

However, neither of the pair have made any sort of impact at Leeds so far.

And, with time running out in the season, they seem to be some way down the pecking order at Bielsa’s side.

“Augustin is not ready yet. It’s going to be the same group as the last match,” Bielsa said to Leeds Live.

The news that Augustin and Poveda won’t be involved has frustrated Leeds fans, and serious questions are now being asked about their January recruitment.

Classic leeds signings.

Dont know why we bother with january signings — BATTYSPEED (@SteveJ4530) March 5, 2020

January recruitment has worked out again then... — Jean Kevin Langoustine (@BatesyV3) March 5, 2020

Mind boggling recruitment strategy this season — Lewis ⚽️ (@White7Mot) March 5, 2020

Pointless signings — Danieljamesrose (@danieljamesros2) March 5, 2020

Poveda must be up to speed by now, find this strange that he isn't getting into the match day squad at least, maybe he isn't as good as they thought. — paul o donnell (@podoleeds) March 5, 2020

Gotta be more to it, this happens with all new signings — micky (@MickyC1985) March 5, 2020

To be honest this is why January signings with MB's style of play are kinda pointless,by the time theyve thoroughly integrated physically, mentally and tactically into the squad unit, the seasons pretty much done.Still doin well even with their absences tho arent they! #alaw #mot — Spida37 (@spida37) March 5, 2020

Thankfully for Leeds, Bielsa has been able to turn his side’s form around even without the influence of Augustin and Poveda.

The Whites have won their last four Championship matches to strengthen their grip on second spot.

If Bielsa’s men can beat Huddersfield tomorrow they could even go top of the table, if West Brom slip up.