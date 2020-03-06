FIFA 20 February POTM: How to vote for Premier League Player Of The Month

The FIFA 20 February POTM candidates have been announced, meaning you can now vote for the Premier League Player Of The Month for Ultimate Team.

Away from FIFA 20 Player Days predictions, EA Sports have today announced the February POTM candidates with you now able to vote for the Premier League Player Of The Month that you wish to receive a special card for in Ultimate Team. While we all have our biases, there's only one realistic winner amongst the candidates. And it's arguably the season's greatest signing despite only having happened in January.

The Premier League Player Of The Month for January was Sergio Aguero, meanwhile other winners have been Trent-Alexander Arnold, Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Teemu Pukki.

One of these previous winners is amongst the February 2020 candidates, but he's not likely to be the favoured winner this time around unless you're a biased gooner. Below you'll discover all the candidates for POTM and how to cast your vote.

FIFA 20: Why Chelsea's rising star, Billy Gilmour, is a must-have

Who are the February FIFA 20 Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) candidates?

The FIFA 20 Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) candidates are as follows:

Nick Pope - Burnley - 79 Ultimate Team rating

Calvert-Lewin - Everton - 77 Ultimate Team rating

Marcos Alonso - Chelsea - 81 Ultimate Team rating

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal - 88 Ultimate Team rating

Matt Doherty - Wolves - 78 Ultimate Team rating

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United - 85 Ultimate Team rating

How to vote for the February FIFA 20 Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM)

You can vote for the February FIFA 20 Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) by simply visiting EA Sports' website.

Once there, simply click vote now and select the player who you wish to commit a vote for.

The necessary stats for each candidate in February 2020 can be found below:

Nick Pope

Minutes played: 360

Saves: 11

Save percentage: 92%

Clearances: 4

Passing accuracy: 33%

Calvert-Lewin

Minutes played: 253

Goals: 2

Total shots: 12

Assists: 1

Passing accuracy: 53%

Marcos Alonso

Minutes played: 180

Goals: 3

Assists: 0

Passing accuracy: 77%

Tackles: 3

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang

Minutes played: 270

Goals: 3

Total shots: 9

Assists: 0

Passing accuracy: 81%

Matt Doherty

Minutes played: 270

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Passing accuracy: 73%

Tackles: 9

Bruno Fernandes

Minutes played: 269

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Chances created: 7

Passing accuracy: 77%

And that's all you need to know about its candidates and how to vote for the February FIFA 20 Premier League Player Of The Month.

ROBLOX: Developer responds to mass hysteria of it getting hacked

Looking at the contenders, we reckon Bruno Fernandes is probably the favourite to win. And, based on real-life performances, he should be as he's visibly transformed Manchester United from directionless bottlers into a team with some creativity and spark.