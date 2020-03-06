Sold by Liverpool for £4m, reported Everton target is now worth £66m more

The Premier League could soon welcome Luis Alberto back with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton linked with Lazio's Serie A star.

Lazio value Luis Alberto at £70 million amid reported interest from Everton, according to Calciomercato – four years after Liverpool sold the playmaker for £66 million less.

A supremely talented attacking midfielder who Brendan Rodgers once compared to Philippe Coutiho has been heavily linked with a shock return to Merseyside.

After producing his 14th assist of a remarkable season in a 2-0 win against Bologna, a result that lifted Lazio to the Serie A summit for the first time in a decade, Corriere dello Sera reported that Carlo Ancelotti has made Alberto a summer target for a revitalised Everton side.

But, as you might imagine, a Spanish international playing the best football of his career for a table-topping side will not come cheap. According to reports in Italy, Lazio want £70 million for a player who also might be about to sign a new £60,000-a-week contract until 2023 (Corriere dello Sport).

Everton’s current record signing, Gylfi Sigurdsson, set the club back a comparatively meagre £45 million. Ironically enough, Alberto would more than likely replace an underperforming Icelander if he did make a mega-money move to Merseyside this summer.

The former Sevilla and Barcelona youngster made just nine substitute appearances in the Premier League during his first spell on English shores with Liverpool and, after failing to make his mark at Anfield, the Reds cashed in on him for just £4 million (BBC).

It’s fair to say they didn’t see his price-tag going through the roof four years on.