Report: Arteta could sell four players to fund Arsenal's deal for £23m target

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Premier League giants Arsenal are facing a summer rebuild with Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis and Ainsley Maitland-Niles under threat.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Hapoel Beer Sheva at stadium De Kuip on August 22, 2019 in...

Mikel Arteta could sell a number of first-team stars this summer in order to fund Arsenal’s deal for Orkun Kokcu, according to The Mail, with Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil in the firing line.

If reports are to be believed, The Gunners are closing in on a £23 million deal for one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football.

Kokcu may be just 19 years of age but he is already one of the first names on Feyenoord’s team sheet, playing a major role in the Rotterdammers’ remarkable resurgence under veteran tactician Dick Advocaat.

 

The Mail claims that Arsenal have entered talks with Feyenoord and hope to wrap up a deal for Kokcu before Euro 2020, fearing that his price-tag could skyrocket with a couple of eye-catching performances for Turkey on the international stage.

Funds are tight at the Emirates these days with the North London giants set to miss out on Champions League football once again and the report adds that four players could be shown the door in an attempt to raise funds for Arteta’s summer rebuild.

(L-R) Ryan Kent of Rangers FC, Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar v FK Partizan at the Cars Jeans Stadion on November 28, 2019 in Den Haag...

Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have fallen out of favour somewhat since the former Manchester City coach’s arrival, the latter having been linked with Inter and AC Milan this week (Calciomercato).

With one goal and just two assists to his name, Ozil has endured a season to forget and Arsenal would love nothing more than to get his staggering £300,000-a-week contract off their wage bill. Ageing centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos could also go, with Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and the incoming William Saliba breathing down his neck.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

