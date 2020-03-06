'Disappointed': Kenny Miller thinks Rangers man has said something completely wrong

Rangers have fallen apart in the Scottish Premiership with Steven Gerrard's side suffering a shock Ibrox defeat against Hamilton Academical.

Rangers captain James Tavernier certainly raised eyebrows aplenty when he admitted that Steven Gerrard’s side were struggling to cope with the pressure and Ibrox legend Kenny Miller believes the right-back should have kept his feelings to himself, speaking to the BBC.

With boos ringing out around Ibrox after a shock 1-0 home defeat to Hamilton Academical in midweek, all the brilliant work Gerrard has done since taking over in the summer of 2018 is at risk of falling apart.

Just two months ago, Rangers were dreaming of ending Celtic’s long reign at the top of the Premiership table. But, after losing against Hearts in the Scottish Cup, a dismal performance against the Accies means a Glasgow giant will go yet another year without a domestic trophy.

Long-serving defender Tavernier hardly helped improve the feeling of apathy among the fanbase when he claimed in midweek that he and his team-mates were ‘not good enough’ to cope with the level of expectation surrounding the club – a claim that left Miller shaking his head.

"I can understand why the Rangers fans are a little bit disappointed in those statements,” said a legendary striker who won three Scottish Premiership titles during happier times at Ibrox.

"That's not what the football club is about. The football club is about standing up to being favourites every single week, winning leagues, winning trophies.

"To hear those kinds of comments from players, I can understand why fans are a little bit upset by that.”

Some have suggested that Gerrard’s side are better suited to playing against higher-quality opposition in Europe, where the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and co can thrive on the counter attack a la in last week's heroic victory away in Braga.

Domestically, however, Rangers are usually required to open up deep-lying defences and stay fully focused at the back – and that is often where the problems lie.