Darts: UK Open 2020 prize money explained - this year's champion will win £100,000!

The 2020 UK Open is upon us but how much are the darts players competing for?

The start fo 2020 has provided darts fans with plenty of thrills and spills already and now eyes turn towards one of the UK's biggest competitions.

Dubbed by many as the FA Cup of darts, the UK Open is one of the most prestigious events in the sport with some of the top talents in the world competing.

Over the years, the prize money for the UK Open has steadily increased but just how much are players competing for in the 2020 edition of the tournament?

The 2020 UK Open

The 2020 UK Open takes place across the weekend of March 6th to March 8th.

Play begins at Butlins Resort in Minehead on Friday, March 6th with the first four rounds taking place on the opening day.

On Saturday, March 7th, the big-boys of the sport enter the fray with the final taking place across 21 legs on March 8th.

The 2020 prize money explained

For the first-ever UK Open in 2003, the prize money was a total of £124,000.

Now, players will be competing for a share of £450,000 with the winner taking home a cool £100,000.

The breakdown of the 2020 prize money is as follows:

First Round | no prize money awarded

Second Round | no prize money awarded

Third Round | £1,000

Fourth Round | £2,000

Fifth Round | £4,000

Sixth Round | £7,500

Quarter-Finals | £12,500

Semi-Finals | £20,000

Runner-up | £40,000

Winner | £100,000

How to watch

Coverage of the 2020 UK Open is available daily on ITV 4 with the sessions airing as follows:

Friday, March 6th

Afternoon session |11:45am - 5:00pm

Evening session | 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Saturday, March 7th

Afternoon session | 12:30pm - 5:00pm

Evening session | 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Sunday, March 8th

Afternoon session | 12:45pm - 5:00pm

Evening session | 7:00pm - 11:00pm