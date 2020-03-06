‘Club want to sell’: Guillem Balague has update on reported £30m+ Liverpool target

Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham.

Well-known Spanish and European football expert Guillem Balague has claimed on Twitter that Birmingham City want to sell Jude Bellingham, amid reported interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among other clubs.

The Daily Star has claimed of interest in the teenager from Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The youngster is reported to be valued at over £30 million by Birmingham, with The Mirror crediting Chelsea with interest in him as well.

A report in German publication Bild this week claimed that Dortmund are on the verge of securing the services of Bellingham.

Balague has said on Twitter that Birmingham want to sell the teenager, and has added that Dortmund are indeed interested in the 16-year-old midfielder.

The BBC Sport journalist has further stated that Bellingham would prefer going abroad to playing in England if he were to leave the Blues.

On J. Bellingham. No offer from anyone yet, but Dortmund interested. He would prefer to stay and help #BirminghamCity. In fact he cried when he found out that he might have to leave last January



He is 16. Mature for his age but still a kid. Coaching staff have helped with.... — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 6, 2020

... that club want to sell. Would prefer going abroad to staying in England as part of his development. I just hope everybody has in consideration his age and the importance of looking after him in the next couple of years — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 6, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bellingham has made 24 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.