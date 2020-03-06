Celtic player on the moment he realised Rangers were losing at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers and Celtic were in action in midweek, and while the Gers lost, the Hoops drew.

Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Neil Lennon’s team played out a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the league.

Rangers are now as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place the league table, and they also have a game in hand.

Celtic defensive midfielder Nir Bitton has reflected on the moment when he realised on Wednesday evening that Rangers were losing.

Bitton told The Scottish Sun: “I don’t know about other guys but I heard our fans roaring during the game, when we were 2-1, so I was like ‘What’s going on?

"Then I realised Rangers were playing at the same time so I thought something happened there.”

Title race over?

Even if Rangers win their game in hand, they will still be 10 points behind Celtic, and it is hard to see the Gers bridge that gap.

True, there are Old Firm derbies, but Celtic are unlikely to suffer a collapse between now and the end of the season.

It does look as though the title race in the Scottish Premiership is over, and that the Hoops will make it nine in a row.