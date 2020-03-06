Celtic could reportedly sign a player who Gerrard said had 'tons of ability'

Celtic are said to be interested in bringing in Jordon Ibe, who Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a big fan of.

Celtic could sign Jordon Ibe on a free transfer, according to the Scottish Sun, and he is a player who Rangers boss Steven Gerrard rates highly.

Celtic have been long-term admirers of Ibe, who is set to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer.

Subscribe

Neil Lennon’s side reportedly may make a move to bring Ibe up Parkhead at the end of the season.

And Gerrard, who used to play with Ibe at Liverpool, may well be envious if Celtic do sign the rapid winger.

"Ibe’s got tons of potential and tons of ability. I think it’s down to Jordon to grasp that position now Raheem has gone," the Rangers boss said to the Daily Mail back in 2015.

"If he can be mentally strong, hungry and want it, the stage is there for him to be a terrific wide-man for Liverpool. He’s certainly got all the tools.”

Ibe has not gone on to fulfil the potential that Gerrard insisted he had five years ago, but he could still be an appealing addition to Celtic.

The 24-year-old is still young enough to develop into a fine player, and he does have a skill-set which makes him a big threat.

Ibe is blessed with skill and pace, and a fresh start at Celtic may well be what he needs to start finding his groove again.

Ibe has only made four appearances for Bournemouth this term, and he has failed to provide a goal or an assist.