Lenore has Castlevania fans obsessed: Twitter reactions and voice actress explored!

Castlevania season 3 has ushered in Lenore and fans are completely taken with her.

The wait is finally over!

There are some real animated gems to be discovered over on Netflix, but few are praised to the extent of Castlevania.

This spellbinding animated series is based on the Konami video games which have been entertaining fans since way back in 1986. It presented us with a gothic-horror world wrapped up in the compelling fantasy of vampire-hunters, promising adventure with every instalment.

There were plans to adapt it as a feature film, but after years of development hell, it was eventually realised as a TV series - a hell of a TV series, at that!

Developed by Adi Shankar and written by Warren Ellis, it arrived in 2017 and it was clear straight away that this was what the die-hard's had been waiting for, bringing in talent from the likes of Richard Armitage, James Callis and Emily Swallow.

Now, we've been invited to witness the most explosive season yet with the third, and there's somebody they'd like us very much to meet...

Castlevania introduces Lenore

Season 3 has delivered a new fan-favourite with the character of Lenore (voiced by Jessica Brown Findlay).

The red-haired vampire antagonist has made a huge impression already, establishing herself as an intelligent, cunning and ultimately mischievous addition to the narrative.

In the season she successfully seduces Hector before swiftly turning him into her slave, and the episodes further explore the relationship which develops as he resides as a prisoner with her and her sisters, Morana and Striga.

She is a member of Styria's council and, judging from the reception so far, she's stealing the show with her enchanting demeanour...

Castlevania: Fans talk Lenore on Twitter

Fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their praise and love for Lenora, declaring her a new favourite of the series.

For some, it didn't take longer than mere seconds to figure out she'd be a highlight.

Check out a selection of tweets:

#Castlevania From the first moment Lenore called Hector a "Good boy" I felt something in me stir... Then she pulled out the collar and I was like:

i hate that i started #castlevania s3, saw lenore, and immediately knew that

1) she would be my favourite new character

and 2) i am doomed to draw her as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/tUDVp42pnn — lockii @ 1K FOLLOWS!! (@UnLockii) March 5, 2020

i just finished castlevania s3, this is a lenore stan account now

Jessica Brown Findlay: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, the actress who voices Lenore actually first appeared on screens in a music video for the Razorlight song 'Hostage of Love' in 2009 (credited as Girl).

The same year she appeared in the short Man on a Motorcycle, going on to star in the 2011 film Albatross (Emilia).

Across her career, she's showcased her talents in such TV series as Black Mirror (Abi Khan), Misfits (Rachel), Labyrinth (Alais Pelletier Du Mas), Jamaica Inn (Mary Yellan) and The Outcast (Alice Aldridge). However, she's perhaps best known as Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey - having reprised the role from 2010 through to 2012 - and Charlotte Wells in Harlots.

The film roles didn't end with Albatross either. She was later in England is Mine (Linder Sterling), This Beautiful Fantastic (Bella), Victor Frankenstein (Lorelei), The Riot Club (Rachel) and Winter's Tale (Beverly Penn).

It's great to have her aboard Castlevania.

