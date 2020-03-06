Carlo Ancelotti opens up about ambitious Everton target for next season

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton are targeting the Champions League spots next term.





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will be targeting the Champions League places in the Premier League next season.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher in the Telegraph, Ancelotti stated that a seat at Europe's top table is his and the club's ambition for his first full campaign in charge.

He said: "Next season we have to qualify for the Champions League. I am here for this. I am sure this club has that ambition. The owner wants to be at the top. That is for sure. The idea is clear. I do not know how long it will take, but it will not take long.

"The spine of the squad is competitive. I do not know what the target will be this season, but next season we have to fight for the top four.”





Everton's cash investment over the past few seasons is in keeping with a football club who have Champions League ambitions and now they have a Champions League manager.

They haven't come close because they haven't spent the money in the right way and perhaps there hasn't been the belief around the club that they can get there.

Ancelotti knows what it takes to get there and it's clear that he hasn't come to Everton for the payday, he wants to realise the grand ambitions of the club and take them back where they want to be.

Now the task for Ancelotti is to continue improving his squad with his coaching and to oversee a strong summer transfer window to get the right players in.

All the teams in the race for the top four has been inconsistent this season and there's no reason Everton can't make the running next term if they maintain consistency.



