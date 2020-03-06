Bruce says his tactical switch has brought Newcastle ace 'back to life'

Steve Bruce says his formation change is getting more from Miguel Almiron.





Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has praised Miguel Almiron's improvement following his tactical switch which he feels is getting the most out of him.

As per the Chronicle, Bruce praised Almiron's attitude and says he regularly tops the statistical date - he's now getting the matchday performances to match.

Bruce said: "I think it's why we looked to change. Up to three or four games ago we had looked a threat but it waned. We were finding it difficult to sustain anything. We're now playing two at the top end of the pitch. The move has brought Miggy back to life again.

"He's took his chance brilliantly well. You can't deny he's a manager's dream. He trains hard every day and every statistic he wins. He is a delight to manage. He trains and plays with a smile on his face."





There has always been such goodwill at Newcastle towards Almiron, the man whose arrival heralded some much-needed spending in attacking areas.

His lack of goal return was such a frustration for fans and player alike but now he has opened the floodgates, he's the club's top scorer.

Bruce had to shake something up to reinvigorate his attack and it is doing the trick in terms of Almiron at present, as shown by his midweek display.

But he needs to keep it going until the end of the season now as Newcastle remain in relegation danger but also have a chance of making the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.



