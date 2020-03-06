BBC pundit highlights West Ham man's awful away record against Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson expects David Moyes to guide his side to a point against the Gunners.





BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has highlighted West Ham manager David Moyes' poor record in away matches against Arsenal throughout his career.

Moyes takes his Hammers side to the Emirates Stadium this weekend and Lawrenson actually expects the Scot to pick up a draw in the clash.

Lawrenson wrote for the BBC: "It was imperative West Ham beat Southampton and they did. That has given them something to build on. I fancy the Hammers to get something this time too. I know West Ham boss David Moyes has never won a league game at Arsenal, in 15 attempts, but I am taking him out of the equation.

"Their tails will be up, there will be a decent atmosphere because it is a London derby and, if they go for it a bit, this might just be their time now where they can pick up some positive results. Don't get me wrong, West Ham still have issues - but I am still not convinced by the Gunners - I do not see them going on a long winning run."





Moyes is a typically cautious manager who would generally treat a trip to the Emirates Stadium down his career - when Arsenal have largely been strong at home - as one where a draw was a good result.

That's the case through his time at Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and two spells at West Ham, which explains his lack of wins.

He's not generally one to go hell for leather away from home against the bigger clubs but the trip to Anfield - compared to the loss at Manchester City - should have taught him everything he needs to know.

Arsenal's vulnerability was exploited by Olympiakos last week and the likes of Brighton have been to the Emirates Stadium this season and caused havoc. Fortune may favour the brave again here.



