Who is Baby Keem? Kendrick Lamar's pgLang is a go!

A recent announcement from Kendrick Lamar has fans talking about Baby Keem.

Who is the greatest rapper working today?

If you were to go out and ask people at random and gather your findings, we imagine one name would be cited more times than any other: Kendrick Lamar.

He arguably delivered the most ambitious, impressive and increasingly iconic album of the 2010s with To Pimp a Butterfly back in 2015. It blew both general fans and critics away, but he returned two years down the line with his fourth studio album, Damn. Again, the Compton artist had another colossal success on his hands, demanding attention with such tracks as 'DNA', 'Humble', 'Element' and 'Loyalty (featuring Rihanna)'.

Ever since then, admirers have been patiently waiting for news of the fifth record, and things were looking good when he wiped his social media, as artists tend to do before unveiling a project these days.

However, a potential album announcement quickly revealed itself as the announcement of a new company...

So, what's pgLang all about?

Kendrick Lamar introduces pgLang

Courtesy of Rolling Stone, pgLang broke down their mission statement which outlines: "pgLang is multilingual. Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across. Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious."

Continued: "Putting round pegs through square holes is not a process, but we embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger. pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media."

So, what we have here isn't a record label, but a company which works to nurture talent across an array of creative mediums.

The above statement is told via a short film written and directed by Dave Free. Present are Kendrick Lamar, Yara Shahidi, Jorja Smith and Baby Keem...

Who is Baby Keem?

Baby Keem is a 19-year-old American rapper who was born in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His real name is Hykeem Jamaal Carter, Jr. and the songwriter and producer is perhaps best known for the single 'Orange Soda', which broke out onto the Billboard Hot 100 at 98.

The impressive track is featured on his second mixtape - titled Die for My B**ch - which released back in 2019.

His first mixtape, on the other hand, was released a year prior and called The Sound of a Bad Habit, featuring such cuts as 'Wolves', 'Xmen' and 'Baby Keem'.

With his involvement in Kendrick's pgLang, you'd be wise to assume that he's worked with the rapper in the past, as he has writing and production credits on Black Panther: The Album, which celebrated a range of talents in the industry.

As well as that, he boasts additional credits on Jay Rock's third album Redemption and Schoolboy Q's fifth record Crash Talk from 2019.

Follow Baby Keem on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with Baby Keem, and of course, pgLang, it's definitely worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @keem; he currently has 135k followers.

Besides two earlier posts about his preexisting work, the more recent posts are all helping to promote pgLang, containing both videos and cryptic posts.

One features an image of a newspaper called The pgLang Times, with a quote from Kendrick Lamar reading "Selfless. Reset" on one of the pictures.

