'Awesome': Arsenal fans want £20m star who dreams of Gunners move

Danny Owen
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Premier League Arsenal might need a new striker this summer - could Mikel Arteta take a punt on Brentford's Championship star Ollie Watkins?

Brentford's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's winning goal

No one could ever question Ollie Watkins’ commitment to bringing Premier League football to Brentford. But it seems that the Bees share his affections with another club from across England’s capital city.

Speaking to the Sports Gazette after winning the EFL London Player of the Year award, Watkins admitted that he longs to one day pull on the iconic red and white shirt of Arsenal.

“Yeah, the dream. That’s the dream to play for Arsenal one day. But you know, it's a long shot,” said the Torquay-born former Exeter City talisman.

And Watkins’ comments have gone down quite well in North London, it seems.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford is fouled by Stuart Dallas and Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11,...

With 22 goals in a remarkable campaign for promotion-chasing Brentford, it’s hard to believe one of the Championship’s most feared centre-forwards was skipping past full-backs on the wing less than 12 months ago.

The £20 million-rated Watkins has been nothing short of a revelation since Bees coach Thomas Frank made the inspired decision to change his position.

And with another prolific winger-turned-striker facing an uncertain future at the Emirates, who’s to say Watkins will not one day be stepping into a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shaped void at the tip of Arsenal’s attack?

Brentford's Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal with team-mate Said Benrahma during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Brentford at KCOM Stadium...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

