'Awesome': Arsenal fans want £20m star who dreams of Gunners move

Premier League Arsenal might need a new striker this summer - could Mikel Arteta take a punt on Brentford's Championship star Ollie Watkins?

No one could ever question Ollie Watkins’ commitment to bringing Premier League football to Brentford. But it seems that the Bees share his affections with another club from across England’s capital city.

Speaking to the Sports Gazette after winning the EFL London Player of the Year award, Watkins admitted that he longs to one day pull on the iconic red and white shirt of Arsenal.

“Yeah, the dream. That’s the dream to play for Arsenal one day. But you know, it's a long shot,” said the Torquay-born former Exeter City talisman.

And Watkins’ comments have gone down quite well in North London, it seems.

With 22 goals in a remarkable campaign for promotion-chasing Brentford, it’s hard to believe one of the Championship’s most feared centre-forwards was skipping past full-backs on the wing less than 12 months ago.

The £20 million-rated Watkins has been nothing short of a revelation since Bees coach Thomas Frank made the inspired decision to change his position.

And with another prolific winger-turned-striker facing an uncertain future at the Emirates, who’s to say Watkins will not one day be stepping into a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shaped void at the tip of Arsenal’s attack?

