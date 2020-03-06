Quick links

Arsenal

Norwich City

Premier League

'Arsenal fan': Gunners supporters react to what £30m man's tweeted

John Verrall
Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 01, 2020 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell grew up supporting Arsenal, according to reports.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on January 01, 2020 in...

Arsenal fans have urged Todd Cantwell to come and join them after he posted a picture of himself celebrating against Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter.

Cantwell scored for Norwich City from the spot and decided to shush the Tottenham supporters.

 

The playmaker may have celebrated in such a manner due to his Arsenal connections, which have been reported in the Pink’Un.

And Arsenal fans were quick to remind Cantwell of where his boyhood allegiances lied, when he captioned his photo saying ‘my club’.

Cantwell has enjoyed a hugely impressive season at Norwich, which has put him on the radar of multiple teams now.

With Canaries struggling against the drop, it is expected that they will lose Cantwell if they are relegated.

Arsenal are actually yet to be linked with the £30 million-rated playmaker (The Athletic), but he is still a player who could offer a great deal to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Cantwell has scored six goals and provided two assists this season, which is an impressive return for a player in his first season in Premier League football.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch