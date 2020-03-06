'Arsenal fan': Gunners supporters react to what £30m man's tweeted

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell grew up supporting Arsenal, according to reports.

Arsenal fans have urged Todd Cantwell to come and join them after he posted a picture of himself celebrating against Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter.

Cantwell scored for Norwich City from the spot and decided to shush the Tottenham supporters.

The playmaker may have celebrated in such a manner due to his Arsenal connections, which have been reported in the Pink’Un.

And Arsenal fans were quick to remind Cantwell of where his boyhood allegiances lied, when he captioned his photo saying ‘my club’.

Cantwell has enjoyed a hugely impressive season at Norwich, which has put him on the radar of multiple teams now.

With Canaries struggling against the drop, it is expected that they will lose Cantwell if they are relegated.

Arsenal are actually yet to be linked with the £30 million-rated playmaker (The Athletic), but he is still a player who could offer a great deal to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Cantwell has scored six goals and provided two assists this season, which is an impressive return for a player in his first season in Premier League football.