Ancelotti says Everton star is 'going to' sign a new contract

Carlo Ancelotti says Dominic Calvert-Lewin will follow Mason Holgate's lead.





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Dominic Calvert-Lewin will follow the lead of Mason Holgate and sign an extended contract at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for the Telegraph, Ancelotti said Calvert-Lewin will commit his future to the Merseyside club.

He said: "I see Everton like I saw Napoli. It was fantastic to be in Milan, Madrid and Munich, but sometimes you get the possibility to grow a good project. We have young players with quality – players like Richarlison, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, [Mason] Holgate and [Lucas] Digne.

"The base of the team is good. Holgate signed a new contract and Dominic is going to. We have a spine and want to improve the squad in the summer.”





Calvert-Lewin has exploded into life this season, aided by Duncan Ferguson's interim spell in charge following Marco Silva's sacking.

One of the biggest issues under Silva was a lack of firepower and Everton have never truly replaced Romelu Lukaku.

Calvert-Lewin went from a hard-working striker who struggled to find the net to a more physically imposing hitman who keeps hitting the back of the net.

Ancelotti has taken him to the next level, giving him the platform to succeed and it's a real boost to the club that Calvert-Lewin is apparently on the verge of extending his deal.



