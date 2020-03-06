Quick links

Ancelotti says Everton star is 'going to' sign a new contract

Sam Preston
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Victor Lindelof of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01,...
Carlo Ancelotti says Dominic Calvert-Lewin will follow Mason Holgate's lead.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 4 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Richarlison (L) Carlo Ancelotti and Andre Gomes during the Everton Training session at USM Finch Farm on March 4 2020 in Halewood, England.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Dominic Calvert-Lewin will follow the lead of Mason Holgate and sign an extended contract at Goodison Park.

Speaking to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for the Telegraph, Ancelotti said Calvert-Lewin will commit his future to the Merseyside club.

 

He said: "I see Everton like I saw Napoli. It was fantastic to be in Milan, Madrid and Munich, but sometimes you get the possibility to grow a good project. We have young players with quality players like Richarlison, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, [Mason] Holgate and [Lucas] Digne.

"The base of the team is good. Holgate signed a new contract and Dominic is going to. We have a spine and want to improve the squad in the summer.”

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 4 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti during the Everton Training session at USM Finch Farm on March 4 2020 in Halewood, England.

Calvert-Lewin has exploded into life this season, aided by Duncan Ferguson's interim spell in charge following Marco Silva's sacking.

One of the biggest issues under Silva was a lack of firepower and Everton have never truly replaced Romelu Lukaku.

Calvert-Lewin went from a hard-working striker who struggled to find the net to a more physically imposing hitman who keeps hitting the back of the net.

Ancelotti has taken him to the next level, giving him the platform to succeed and it's a real boost to the club that Calvert-Lewin is apparently on the verge of extending his deal.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 4 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Davies (L) Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the Everton Training session at USM Finch Farm on March 4 2020 in Halewood,...

