Ally McCoist asked if he thinks Gerrard will walk away from Rangers

McCoist doesn't feel Gerrard would get sacked by Rangers.





Rangers legend Ally McCoist has given his verdict on his old club's recent alarming slump in form, speaking on TalkSport.

McCoist does not feel that Steven Gerrard will walk away from the club, but was keen to state the scale of the 'implosion' at Ibrox since the winter break.

He said: "Holy moly guacamole. The only word you can use is implosion. There's been an implosion. Clearly they're a team that looks completely and utterly bereft of any confidence, which I find unbelievable when you've come back with a game in hand and a chance to go top of the league.

"I genuinely don't think (Gerrard) will (walk away). It doesn't matter if you're Rangers manager or Celtic manager, all you've effectively got to do is beat the other manager and you've got a chance. The next thing, and I've said that since the start of the season, is pick up a piece of silverware. There's been a serious drop and implosion since the turn of the year."





Only Steven Gerrard really knows what's gone on with his players since the turn of the year and why his side have blown the great position they got themselves into.

In some ways, the form Rangers have shown lately has mirrored much of Gerrard's playing career with Liverpool; great on one-off big nights but struggling to find the consistency needed to win the league.

Gerrard has to take the blame for that but there's a feeling that he doesn't question his mentality or methods and feels the players have to shoulder most of the burden.

McCoist is right to say Rangers need silverware and of course winning the Europa League would be incredible but that's a huge long shot right now.




