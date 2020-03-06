After Nottingham Forest links, £8.8m star embarrasses Bayern to inspire title challenge

Championship hopefuls Nottingham Forest reportedly wanted Ramy Bensebaini before he joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 70s are back in fashion, it seems.

After more than 30 barren years, 2019/20 is shaping up to be a very memorable season for both Borussia Monchengladbach and Nottingham Forest.

The former have the Bundesliga title in their sights while, for the latter, a return to the Premier League after 20 years away is a distinct possibility.

And, last summer, Ramy Bensebaini appeared to have his pick of two sleeping giants with the Algerian international emerging as a man in demand across Europe after tasting sweet success at the African Cup of Nations.

According to The Post, Nottingham Forest coach Sabri Lamouchi was hoping to reunite with a ‘powerful boy’ who caught his eye at Rennes. By the time September 1 arrived, however, Bensebaini was packing his bags for Gladbach after agreeing an £8.8 million move.

And it was he, in a famous night against Bayern Munich, who made one of Germany's most vociferous fans dream of a first Bundesliga title since 1977. The 24-year-old full-back was the most unlikely of heroes as Gladbach sealed a dramatic 2-1 triumph over FC Hollywood, following up his opener on the hour mark with a 92nd minute penalty to send the Bay Arena into raptures.

Another effort against Augsburg last weekend didn’t quite make headlines to the same degree but, by the time a thrilling title race comes to an end, it could be no less important.

Nottingham Forest have their own dreams of glory to fulfil but, right now, few would dare to claim that Bensebaini joined the wrong club.