'Would walk into our 11': Some Spurs fans dazzled by Norwich man, want him signed

John Verrall
Jamal Lewis of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten by Norwich City last night in the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left very impressed by Jamal Lewis, after his performance against Norwich City yesterday.

Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich last night, with Lewis’s display catching the eye.

 

The left-back was a threat going forward, and also looked solid defensively - as Norwich eventually won on spot kicks.

And Tottenham fans have suggested that they would be keen to see Lewis signed in the summer.

Tottenham could well be on the look out for a left-back at the next opportunity, as it has been a problem for them this season.

Ben Davies appears to be Jose Mourinho’s first choice in the position, but the Lilywhites have a lack of other options.

Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga have been utilised there, but are more comfortable centrally.

Lewis could be obtainable in the summer if Norwich go down, as the Canaries are likely to make some sales.

Lewis has coped well at the top level this season, as he has made 18 appearances and scored one goal.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

