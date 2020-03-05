'Would walk into our 11': Some Spurs fans dazzled by Norwich man, want him signed

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were beaten by Norwich City last night in the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left very impressed by Jamal Lewis, after his performance against Norwich City yesterday.

Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich last night, with Lewis’s display catching the eye.

The left-back was a threat going forward, and also looked solid defensively - as Norwich eventually won on spot kicks.

And Tottenham fans have suggested that they would be keen to see Lewis signed in the summer.

If we don't go for Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis this summer I will be bloody livid.#THFC — Simon (@sibonski) March 4, 2020

I’d take Lewis, Aarons & Cantwell from Norwich. — Connor (@THFCConnor) March 4, 2020

Max Aarons has never really stood out to me when I've watched Norwich.



Their left back Lewis however — TheManHasNoName (@THFC_Mackaveli) March 4, 2020

Imagine having wing backs like Aarons and Lewis



16/17 Walker & Rose vibes — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) March 4, 2020

Couple of thoughts. Aarons and Lewis would walk straight into our starting 11 & Just what is José Sacramento listening to on those AirPods? #thfc — Chris (@ChrisHfootball) March 4, 2020

Tottenham could well be on the look out for a left-back at the next opportunity, as it has been a problem for them this season.

Ben Davies appears to be Jose Mourinho’s first choice in the position, but the Lilywhites have a lack of other options.

Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga have been utilised there, but are more comfortable centrally.

Lewis could be obtainable in the summer if Norwich go down, as the Canaries are likely to make some sales.

Lewis has coped well at the top level this season, as he has made 18 appearances and scored one goal.