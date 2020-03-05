Quick links

'Would be crazy': Van der Vaart makes Liverpool prediction after Chelsea loss

Danny Owen
Rafael van der Vaart of Tottenham Hotspur attends a pre match press conference at White Hart Lane on March 8, 2011 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have lost three of their last four games - but is Rafael Van der Vaart backing them to still win the Premier League?

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool signals to a team mate during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Rafael Van der Vaart believes fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk will have no concerns about missing out on the Ballon D’or, speaking to Stadium Astro, while backing the Liverpool star to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Arguably the greatest defender to play the game over the last ten years has come in for some rare criticism in recent weeks.

Liverpool have lost three of their last four games in all competitions and, just three days after Van Dijk endured an unfamiliar off day during a 3-0 bashing at Watford, the £75 million man was left battered and bruised by the revitalised Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge during an FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

 

This is a far cry from the stunning form that had some tipping Van Dijk to be the first centre-half since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to lift the Ballon D’Or, only for him to be pipped to the post by a certain Lionel Messi.

Van der Vaart, however, believes Van Dijk ‘won’t care’ about a high-profile snub with the Premier League title in Liverpool’s sights.

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (R) clashes with Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at...

“For him, it’s more important that Liverpool won the Champions League, and this year Liverpool are going to win the Premier League,” Van der Vaart predicted. “All those personal prizes are fake, they (the players) don’t care.

“It would be crazy if they don’t win (the league). Even if they stop playing now they will still win it!”

With an out-of-sorts Bournemouth side due to travel to Anfield on Saturday, it would be a major shock if Liverpool did not get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates following his sides victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on December 16, 2018 in...

