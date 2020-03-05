Will Dele Alli make the England squad?

Tottenham midfielder is not playing well.

Four years ago Dele Alli was riding the crest of a wave as his blossoming career saw him become a starter for England within just 12 months of making his Tottenham debut.

He featured at Euro 2016 and there was much anticipation about the world-beater he could become in four years time.

Well it's 2020, and Alli somehow appears to be going backwards, not forwards.

He was substituted in Tottenham's FA Cup clash with Norwich City, and this is becoming quite a regular occurrence.

Alli was seen acting petulantly on the sidelines when taken off against RB Leipzig in the club's recent Champions League defeat.

Worst of all for Alli, the substitutions are perfectly within reason, he is not playing well.

He has only one assist and one goal in his last 11 matches in all competitions. His early purple patch under Jose Mourinho has gone.

Now its very possible Alli does not make the upcoming England squad to be announced later this month. On form, he doesn't deserve to.

Potentially getting Harry Kane back at the end of April will help, but Alli can't rely on this, as the striker may not recover on time, and for Alli it could be too little too late.

It's very possible that based on the past 15 months of form, he misses out on Euro 2020 with England.

Nobody would have seen that coming four years ago. Perhaps its the wake up call he needs.