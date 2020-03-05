Where did they film Sandylands? New series on Gold takes a trip to the seaside!

Christopher Weston
Sandylands
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Gold series has struck a chord, but where exactly did they film Sandylands?

Now that's one impressive cast...

A new three-part series called Sandylands has arrived on Gold and it's certainly not short of talent, featuring the likes of Natalie Dew (Bodyguard), David Walliams (Little Britain), Sophie Thompson (Detectorists), Craig Parkinson (Misfits), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) and more. 

Natalie is cast in the lead as Emily Verma, who returns to Sandylands in the wake of her father's mysterious disappearance... he's pronounced lost at sea after a pedalo incident. 

While at home and attending the memorial, she meets all of the weird and wonderful people that inhabit her former stomping ground, including strange neighbours and enthusiastic tour guides. 

The roles really give the cast a chance to have fun and shine. Of course, the majority of the performers are very familiar, but what about the location itself?

Sandylands

Where did they film Sandylands?

As highlighted by the Bristol Post, Sandylands was filmed in Weston-super-Mare, a seaside town in Somerset, England.

Filming across a range of locations took place in autumn 2019, in case you were wondering about the weather!

The source notes that the filming crew was based over at the Tropicana while shooting took place, noting that the picturesque beach and the train station feature clearly across the series. 

Those familiar with the are will also recognise the Marine Lake. 

There are some great places explored throughout, and actually North Somerset is certainly no stranger to crews flocking over to film, with such shows as Broadchurch and Sanditon also having filmed there at certain locations such as Clevedon and Uphill. 

 

Pete Thornton on Sandylands

The earlier source [Bristol Post] also included some perspective from Pete Thornton, who was responsible for getting Sandylands commissioned. 

Speaking of the show, he said: "As a father/daughter relationship comedy with a twist, this series breaks more ground for comedy originals on Gold."

It's a great story, but arguably, a show like this can only be as good as its cast. In this respect, we'd have to agree with Pete that it's a winner: "The quality of the cast is a testament to the range of brilliantly drawn characters and we're very much looking forward to diving into the mysterious waters swirling around Sandylands."

So, now audiences have had the chance to see it, what do they think?

  • AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

 

Viewers talk Sandylands on Twitter

So far, Sandylands has attracted admirable praise from audiences over on Twitter

A number of fans have already made it clear that they're up for a second season, with the great cast managing to pack in some belly laughs.

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know