Where did they film Sandylands? New series on Gold takes a trip to the seaside!

A new three-part series called Sandylands has arrived on Gold and it's certainly not short of talent, featuring the likes of Natalie Dew (Bodyguard), David Walliams (Little Britain), Sophie Thompson (Detectorists), Craig Parkinson (Misfits), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) and more.

Natalie is cast in the lead as Emily Verma, who returns to Sandylands in the wake of her father's mysterious disappearance... he's pronounced lost at sea after a pedalo incident.

While at home and attending the memorial, she meets all of the weird and wonderful people that inhabit her former stomping ground, including strange neighbours and enthusiastic tour guides.

The roles really give the cast a chance to have fun and shine. Of course, the majority of the performers are very familiar, but what about the location itself?

Where did they film Sandylands?

As highlighted by the Bristol Post, Sandylands was filmed in Weston-super-Mare, a seaside town in Somerset, England.

Filming across a range of locations took place in autumn 2019, in case you were wondering about the weather!

The source notes that the filming crew was based over at the Tropicana while shooting took place, noting that the picturesque beach and the train station feature clearly across the series.

Those familiar with the are will also recognise the Marine Lake.

There are some great places explored throughout, and actually North Somerset is certainly no stranger to crews flocking over to film, with such shows as Broadchurch and Sanditon also having filmed there at certain locations such as Clevedon and Uphill.

First day of filming of ‘Sandylands’ for ⁦@goldchannel⁩ pic.twitter.com/aLxR5MBRWO — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) September 17, 2019

Pete Thornton on Sandylands

The earlier source [Bristol Post] also included some perspective from Pete Thornton, who was responsible for getting Sandylands commissioned.

Speaking of the show, he said: "As a father/daughter relationship comedy with a twist, this series breaks more ground for comedy originals on Gold."

It's a great story, but arguably, a show like this can only be as good as its cast. In this respect, we'd have to agree with Pete that it's a winner: "The quality of the cast is a testament to the range of brilliantly drawn characters and we're very much looking forward to diving into the mysterious waters swirling around Sandylands."

So, now audiences have had the chance to see it, what do they think?

Viewers talk Sandylands on Twitter

So far, Sandylands has attracted admirable praise from audiences over on Twitter.

A number of fans have already made it clear that they're up for a second season, with the great cast managing to pack in some belly laughs.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@TVSanjeev @davidwalliams Great series of sandylands brilliant casting. Hope there will be a second series . — Mark (@MarkAnstee2) March 5, 2020

Sandylands made me snigger a few times #Sandylands pic.twitter.com/VZ6mO1rVwB — Louise (@Little__louise) March 4, 2020

My mum and I have both just watched the brand new Comedy #Sandylands on @goldchannel, and we really enjoyed it!!!

Well done to all of the cast and @Martcollins for giving us so many laughs. Can’t wait for the next two episodes x — Sophie Thompson fan (@Sophiefanx) March 5, 2020

@goldchannel Loving #Sandylands. Watched all three episodes that were available on @NOWTV. I hope there are more episodes coming! ❤️ — Christopher Parr (@Khryztophfer) March 5, 2020

#Sandylands So funny and really well made. Defo one to keep up with - I had the pleasure of reading these scripts and they are all absolutely spot on. https://t.co/NLaiYPr7PL — Jonathan Rhodes (@JonathanRhodes) March 5, 2020

Really enjoyed the first episode of #Sandylands last night, great cast with some one liners that I couldn’t help but snigger! Looking forward to the following episodes @goldchannel — Dan #YNWA ❤️ (@trombdan14) March 5, 2020

