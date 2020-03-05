When does Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX come out?

Everything you must know about when Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX comes out.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX was only announced at a Pokémon Nintendo Direct back in January, and already it's about to come out and be available to play. The remake has received largely positive reviews despite some criticisms of it being clumsy, and here you'll discover everything you must know about when it comes out.

In case you don't know, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a dungeon crawler in which you get to actually become a Pokémon. And the Pokémon you become is dependent on the answers you provide in a neat personality test - one better than the dozens we all playthrough on our phones when bored.

To help you prepare for the upcoming remake, below you'll discover when it comes out and if there are any pre-order bonuses.

What is the release time for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX?

The release time for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX hasn't been announced.

However, per the Nintendo support page (via Newsweek), all first-party titles should be released at 00:00 ET on the game's release date.

This means Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX should be playable at 00:00 EST on March 6th.

As for when you should be able to preload the game, Nintendo notes that a non-playable version of the game will be preloaded to your system at the time of your order.

Instead of being able to play the game as early as possible via the Nintendo eShop, you can also get Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX on March 6th from common storefronts such as Amazon and GAME.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX pre-order bonuses

There are no pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

Nintendo also doesn't have a Special or Deluxe Edition available to buy, so the only copy you can purchase from the Nintendo eShop is a standard £49.99 version.

You can pre-order it from the Nintendo eShop