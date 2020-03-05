'We don't deserve him': Some Spurs fans think 23-year-old was 'just unbelievable' last night

Tottenham Hotspur are out of the FA Cup after losing on penalties to Norwich City.

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of winning the FA Cup are over for another season after crashing out to Norwich City on Wednesday night.

Spurs have injury problems right now with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane out, and since beating Aston Villa on February 16th, Spurs have lost to RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jose Mourinho desperately needed a win against Norwich, and Spurs did take the lead as Giovani Lo Celso's cross was powered home by Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham couldn't find the second though as Lucas Moura squandered a great chance, and Spurs were made to pay as Michel Vorm spilled Kenny McLean's shot straight to Josip Drmic, who bundled in the equaliser.

Extra time couldn't produce a winner, and as Erik Lamela hit the cross bar and Tim Krul saved from both Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes, Norwich advanced on penalties.

Tottenham's dire form continues, but if there was one major shining light from last night's display, it was the performance of playmaker Lo Celso.

The Argentinian continues to impress in the Spurs midfield, and was Tottenham's main creative force on Wednesday night, producing four key passes, three successful dribbles, two shots on target and of course the assist.

Signed from Real Betis in the summer, Lo Celso has made himself a darling with the Spurs fans, who have been taking to Twitter to suggest that they simply don't deserve the 23-year-old with the state of the players around him right now.

Others feel sorry for him having to carry the Spurs side, and added that he is 'different gravy' and 'just unbelievable', naming him as player of the year.

We don't deserve Lo Celso — Alex (@AIex1904) March 4, 2020

Amidst all the dross my eyes have witnessed over the past few weeks, I genuinely feel sorry for Lo Celso. Ran the show for Spurs single-handedly, without results.. #COYS — Kishore (@Kishore_513) March 4, 2020

Lo Celso was immense tonight, a small positive after that disaster — SpursSzn (@spurssznn) March 4, 2020

lo celso's back must hurt having to carry these clowns every single week — a (@springmontage) March 4, 2020

Lo Celso. Can't even describe him. Speechless. He's just unbelievable. So good. Drives with the ball, tackles, great at set pieces. Gives his all every game. Shows more passion then anyone on that pitch tonight. He's just fantastic, no one compares. pic.twitter.com/IQaXqDLLQb — Jay (@FtblJay2) March 4, 2020

Lo Celso is different gravy — Aaron Russell (@AaronRussell95) March 4, 2020

Remember in school when you'd give the ball to the best kid on the pitch and hope he does everything for you? Yeah, that's us with Lo Celso. — LP (@thfclp__) March 4, 2020

Lo Celso easily our player of the season. No contest. — Headhunter (@tommckenzie81) March 4, 2020