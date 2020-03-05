Warnock claims Spurs star looks unhappy with Mourinho decision

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has been forced to play up-front in recent games, with Jose Mourinho's side lacking a striker.

Stephen Warnock has told BBC Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City, that Dele Alli did not look happy playing up-front.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho came out before the game and stated that Alli was in a perfectly good frame of mind, despite his poor run of form recently.

However, the England international put in another poor performance as Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties.

Alli actually led the line for Spurs last night, but he failed to perform particularly well out of position.

And Warnock has suggested that Alli didn’t look as if he was enjoying playing as Tottenham’s leading striker.

“Mourinho said before the game Alli was playing with a smile on his face, but he doesn’t look happy in that number nine position,” Warnock said.

Alli has now failed to score in his last eight appearances for Tottenham and, in truth, he rarely threatened last night.

The 23-year-old had to be taken off, as Spurs struggled to find an opening against Norwich.

Tottenham did break through early on when Jan Vertonghen headed them into the lead, but Norwich struck a late equaliser and then went on to win the tie on spot kicks.

Spurs’s best chance of delivering silverware this season has now gone, with Mourinho’s side failing to win any of their last four matches.