Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Warnock claims Spurs star looks unhappy with Mourinho decision

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has been forced to play up-front in recent games, with Jose Mourinho's side lacking a striker.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London,...

Stephen Warnock has told BBC Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City, that Dele Alli did not look happy playing up-front.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho came out before the game and stated that Alli was in a perfectly good frame of mind, despite his poor run of form recently.

However, the England international put in another poor performance as Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup on penalties.

Alli actually led the line for Spurs last night, but he failed to perform particularly well out of position.

 

And Warnock has suggested that Alli didn’t look as if he was enjoying playing as Tottenham’s leading striker.

“Mourinho said before the game Alli was playing with a smile on his face, but he doesn’t look happy in that number nine position,” Warnock said.

Alli has now failed to score in his last eight appearances for Tottenham and, in truth, he rarely threatened last night.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after being substituted during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March...

The 23-year-old had to be taken off, as Spurs struggled to find an opening against Norwich.

Tottenham did break through early on when Jan Vertonghen headed them into the lead, but Norwich struck a late equaliser and then went on to win the tie on spot kicks.

Spurs’s best chance of delivering silverware this season has now gone, with Mourinho’s side failing to win any of their last four matches.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch