Video: Neil Lennon's 2-word dugout reaction to hearing Rangers lost

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers gave up another point in their pursuit of Celtic last night.
Celtic extended their lead over Rangers to a massive 13 points last night.
Tom Rogic scored a last-minute equaliser as the Hoops drew 2-2 away at Livingston.
It could and should've been considered two dropped points in the title race, but Rangers lost 1-0 to Hamilton at Ibrox at the same time, so Neil Lennon's side enhanced their advantage by a point.
The Gers have now dropped a whopping 13 points since the winter break, which is inexplicable given that Steven Gerrard masterminded a victory at Parkhead in December - their first win away to the Bhoys since 2010.
Television cameras caught the moment Lennon found out that Rangers had lost again, with the Northern Irishman appearing to say: 'What.......Hamilton?' when being told of the result.
Whit, Hamilton! pic.twitter.com/2djWEg5KOa— CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) March 4, 2020
The worrying thing is that Rangers aren't even dropping points to strong teams. Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Hearts have all beaten the Ibrox outfit in 2020 - the Jambos have done it twice - and Gerrard hasn't even faced Celtic this year yet.
There is every chance that that 13 points could wind up being a far bigger gap over the next two months as Lennon's troops - who have played one game more - close in on nine in a row.
