Video: Neil Lennon's 2-word dugout reaction to hearing Rangers lost

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers gave up another point in their pursuit of Celtic last night.

Celtic extended their lead over Rangers to a massive 13 points last night.

Tom Rogic scored a last-minute equaliser as the Hoops drew 2-2 away at Livingston.

Subscribe

It could and should've been considered two dropped points in the title race, but Rangers lost 1-0 to Hamilton at Ibrox at the same time, so Neil Lennon's side enhanced their advantage by a point.

The Gers have now dropped a whopping 13 points since the winter break, which is inexplicable given that Steven Gerrard masterminded a victory at Parkhead in December - their first win away to the Bhoys since 2010.

Television cameras caught the moment Lennon found out that Rangers had lost again, with the Northern Irishman appearing to say: 'What.......Hamilton?' when being told of the result.

The worrying thing is that Rangers aren't even dropping points to strong teams. Hamilton, Kilmarnock and Hearts have all beaten the Ibrox outfit in 2020 - the Jambos have done it twice - and Gerrard hasn't even faced Celtic this year yet.

There is every chance that that 13 points could wind up being a far bigger gap over the next two months as Lennon's troops - who have played one game more - close in on nine in a row.