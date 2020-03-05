Van Dijk admits 'we can't deny' that £20m Liverpool man has been 'outstanding'

Liverpool have lost back-to-back games in all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk has stated that 'we can't deny' that Jordan Henderson has been 'outstanding' for Liverpool this season, as he urged the rest of his teammates to 'step up'.

After having an untouchable feel about them on the domestic circuit this season, Liverpool have now lost back-to-back matches.

Both defeats – against Watford in the Premier League and Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday night – have happened without their main man in the middle, Henderson.

The England international is currently on the sidelines with an injury, as Van Dijk praised his club captain, but sent out a blunt message to his teammates.

“He's been very important for us,” said Van Dijk, as quoted by The Daily Star. “And he is our captain. But we have quality players all over the pitch. Everyone has to contribute with being a leader.

“Obviously, we can't deny that he's been outstanding this year, that he's been very important. But the reality is, everyone else has to step up.”

For a number of months now, there have been calls that Henderson should be named the PFA's Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Given that Liverpool have now lost two matches on the bounce without him in the team, those calls for the Reds' £20 million signing [Telegraph] will only increase in these coming weeks.

There's no doubt that Jurgen Klopp's men have lost that bite in their team, as they have also been shooting themselves in the foot with their mistakes.