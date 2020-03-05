Quick links

Liverpool

Van Dijk admits 'we can't deny' that £20m Liverpool man has been 'outstanding'

Amir Mir
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
Liverpool have lost back-to-back games in all competitions.

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (R) celebrates with Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League...

Virgil van Dijk has stated that 'we can't deny' that Jordan Henderson has been 'outstanding' for Liverpool this season, as he urged the rest of his teammates to 'step up'.

After having an untouchable feel about them on the domestic circuit this season, Liverpool have now lost back-to-back matches.

Both defeats – against Watford in the Premier League and Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday night – have happened without their main man in the middle, Henderson.

 

The England international is currently on the sidelines with an injury, as Van Dijk praised his club captain, but sent out a blunt message to his teammates.

“He's been very important for us,” said Van Dijk, as quoted by The Daily Star. “And he is our captain. But we have quality players all over the pitch. Everyone has to contribute with being a leader.

“Obviously, we can't deny that he's been outstanding this year, that he's been very important. But the reality is, everyone else has to step up.”

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

For a number of months now, there have been calls that Henderson should be named the PFA's Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Given that Liverpool have now lost two matches on the bounce without him in the team, those calls for the Reds' £20 million signing [Telegraph] will only increase in these coming weeks.

There's no doubt that Jurgen Klopp's men have lost that bite in their team, as they have also been shooting themselves in the foot with their mistakes.

manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool FC gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

