TalkSport pundit compares Rangers ace to Di Canio & suggests Gerrard will sell him

Rangers are now 13-points behind Celtic in the Premiership table.

Trevor Sinclair has suggested that Steven Gerrard will want to sell Alfredo Morelos, as he compared him to former Premier League maverick, Paolo Di Canio, as he told White & Sawyer on talkSPORT (04/03/20 at 11:30 am).

The former winger, who played alongside Gerrard with England, stated that knowing what the Rangers boss is like he would be 'surprised' if he sticks with his striker come the summer.

Morelos has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons once again, whether it be getting sent off or being left out of a matchday squad for being late.

What hasn't helped Gerrard's cause is his side's performances on the field of play since the turn of the year, as Sinclair thinks that whilst someone like ex-Celtic man, Di Canio, would be a 'nightmare' off the field, he would deliver on the field, something which he believes Morelos isn't doing.

"I will be surprised if he [Gerrard] sticks with him [Morelos] because it will be a huge season in the league [next season]," Sinclair told talkSPORT. "They certainly wouldn't want Celtic to get to that 10.

"I think Steven is going to be loyal [with Rangers] and sometimes you have to take a bit of pain to get to that really great area. Let's be honest, Steven has enhanced his career as a manager since he has been at Rangers. He has conducted himself well. I think he has got the team closer to Celtic, although, they are not there yet.

"I played with a lively player in Paolo Di Canio, he would be a nightmare at times, but because on a Saturday he would win you the game, it was worth suffering - I don't think Alfredo is doing enough in a positive way. Every time you read headlines about him, it's not about him scoring hat-tricks. It's about him being late, getting carded, saying this or doing that.

"I'd be surprised if Steven sticks with him just because I know what Steve's like as a professional. I know how much it means to him to have success at Rangers. And this next season being an absolute crucial season for Rangers."

The Gers dropped more points on Wednesday night when they suffered a home defeat to Hamilton, who were gifted with a goal after some calamitous defending.

Morelos started the match but failed to get on the scoresheet as he hasn't looked himself for a number of weeks now, just like his own team on the domestic circuit.

It means that the Gers are now 13-points behind their rivals in the table and their only saving grace now is trying to make something from their Europa League journey.