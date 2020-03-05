‘Told you guys’: Rio Ferdinand sends reminder about reported £50m Tottenham Hotspur target

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have bene linked with Ben Godfrey.

Rio Ferdinand has reminded everyone on Twitter what he said about reported Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Ben Godfrey.

Earlier this year, Manchester United legend Ferdinand named the Norwich City youngster among the young players to watch out for in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as a central midfielder or as a central defender, has been playing well for the Canaries this season.

The youngster did well for Norwich in their FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Following the match, former England international central defender Ferdinand reminded everyone about his earlier comments on Godfrey.

According to The Express, North London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Godfrey from Premier League rivals Norwich in the summer transfer window.

With the Canaries in serious danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, the club could be forced to sell Godfrey, who has shown that he is good enough to play for a big team in the Premier League.

According to The Express, the youngster is valued at £50 million.