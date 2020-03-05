Tim Krul reacts on Twitter to his penalty heroics against Tottenham

Noriwch beat Tottenham in a penalty shootout.

Tim Krul was the hero as Norwich dumped Tottenham out of the FA Cup.

The Dutchman helped Norwich win a penalty shootout, saving from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes, after Erik Lamela had earlier hit the bar.

Krul took to social media after the win and expressed his happiness.

Wow wow wow what a feeling ... #NCFC pic.twitter.com/fE1jGVNRJX — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) March 4, 2020

Krul has a reputation of a penalty expert and he lived up to it.

This stems back to the 2014 World Cup where he was brought off the bench by Louis van Gaal just to win a shootout.

Earlier this season for Norwich he saved two penalties in a defeat to Manchester United.

After a win over Leicester last week, Norwich are suddenly in good form.

The cup run is a bit of a distraction for them from their bid to avoid relegation, but they are into the quarter-finals on merit.