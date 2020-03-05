Quick links

Tim Krul reacts on Twitter to his penalty heroics against Tottenham

Dan Coombs
Tim Krul of Norwich City celebrates winning the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 4, 2020 in London, England.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noriwch beat Tottenham in a penalty shootout.

Tim Krul was the hero as Norwich dumped Tottenham out of the FA Cup.

The Dutchman helped Norwich win a penalty shootout, saving from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes, after Erik Lamela had earlier hit the bar.

 

Krul took to social media after the win and expressed his happiness.

Krul has a reputation of a penalty expert and he lived up to it.

This stems back to the 2014 World Cup where he was brought off the bench by Louis van Gaal just to win a shootout.

Earlier this season for Norwich he saved two penalties in a defeat to Manchester United.

After a win over Leicester last week, Norwich are suddenly in good form.

The cup run is a bit of a distraction for them from their bid to avoid relegation, but they are into the quarter-finals on merit.

Tim Krul, Emi Buemdia, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis and Marco Stiepermann of Norwich City celebrate after winning during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

