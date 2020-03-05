'The Villa season ticket holder': Some Aston Villa fans revel in performance of their ex-player v Blues

Marc Albrighton's Leicester City will face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday night.

Aston Villa fans have expressed their delight on Twitter after their former player, Marc Albrighton, helped knock Birmingham City out of the FA Cup last night.

Albrighton started his career at Villa, so it wasn't a surprise that the Blues fans were giving him stick as he was trying to help Leicester progress through to the quarter-final stages.

In fact, there would have been a number of ex-Villa or current players on show yesterday, including Scott Hogan, who is still on the books of the Midlands giants.

Nonetheless, boyhood Villa fan, Albrighton, would be the one who had the last laugh because he assisted the only goal of the game, as the Championship club left the King Power empty-handed.

It delighted the Villa Park faithful as they will now come up against the winger on Monday night in the Premier League.

Villa have already faced Brendan Rodgers side on three occasions this season - The Foxes beat them 4-1 in the Premier League, Villa then recorded a 1-1 draw at the King Power in the League Cup before knocking them out at the semi-final stages with a 2-1 win at Villa Park in January in the second leg.

But given that Albrighton played his part in Leicester's win last night, it will be interesting to see if Rodgers decides to stick with him and play the naturally gifted crosser when his former team come to town in a few days time.

Either way, Albrighton, along with the Villa fans, will be pleased that he got one over on their bitter rivals.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Albrighton's assist against their bitter rivals for Leicester City:

Booing albrighton yano but they love hogan weird — Ant (@remzzzo) March 4, 2020

Villa fan Marc Albrighton with the late assist? Nice to see — H (@_Hmedds) March 4, 2020

Hhaha brilliant to see, Super Marc Albrighton — Gazza Bennet (@GazAvfcBennet) March 4, 2020

Marc albrighton the Villa season ticket holder the architect of knocking #BCFC out of the cup #KRO #AVFC — Drew Walsh (@drewwalsh32) March 4, 2020

What a brilliant bit of trickery and cross too from #Albrighton who had been given dogs abuse all game from away fans! #AVFC — Paul Tomlinson (@VillanTommy) March 5, 2020