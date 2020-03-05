The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Noss Mayo demands a visit after new ITV series!

A trip to Noss Mayo is on the cards after The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

ITV has come through with yet another gem for us to sink our teeth into.

Audiences have recently been invited to watch a new comedy-drama series called The Trouble with Maggie Cole, written and created by Mark Brotherhood, known for the likes of Benidorm and Shameless UK.

In the central role, we have the one and only Dawn French, whose titular character was once quite a well-respected member of the community. However, things take a turn when a journalist comes down to interview her about the local area.

The conversation between them serves to dispell that the small fishing village is free from drama - that it's not all just cricket and raffles. After the interview is revealed to others, she soon realises that she's made a big mistake and has damaged the close-knit community's privacy.

It's a charming and interesting take on the repercussions of gossip with great performances from the likes of Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch), Vicki Pepperdine (The Windsors), Patrick Robinson (Casualty) and more.

The performers aren't the only stars though...

The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Noss Mayo

The location of Noss Mayo is somewhat integral to The Trouble with Maggie Cole, so let's learn a little more about it...

This cosy village is located in the civil parish of Newton and Noss in the South Hams district of South West Devon, England. To shed further light, it remains just six miles away from the south-east of Plymouth.

One of the notable buildings there is St Peter's Church, which was built as far back as the 1880s.

According to Visit South Devon, the location possesses quite the history despite having a population as few as just over 500 residents. Those there survived the Black Death and its positioning on the Yealm estuary - river - it was no stranger to smuggling through the years.

As for how it got its name, it didn't become Noss mayo until 1287 when King Edward I bestowed the manor of 'Stok' upon Mathew Fitzjohn. It's named after him, as the translation is actually ‘Mathew’s Nose’.

Plan a visit to Noss Mayo

There's lots to do!

As highlighted by the earlier source [Visit South Devon], the village has developed a reputation as a haven for bird-watchers, commonly referred to as twitchers.

Those interested will have the opportunity to spy a wealth of native birds as well as those migrating at certain times of the year on the estuary. The Coastal Path - known as The Drive to many - is a must for those who love to get out walking and take in the area.

If you're into fishing, the estuary also has you covered on that front.

The neighbouring Newton Ferrers is also home to an artist community and the place continues to stir those who seek inspiration with its gorgeous landscapes. So, if you're looking to get creative with paints or a sketchbook, it's certainly worth packing your art equipment.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Conqueror Pub

One of the many spots we return to throughout the series is the Conquerer, the local pub.

It is headed by landlord Brian Daniels, who is played by Lee Boardman (Bancroft), so there's yet another familiar face for audiences.

What isn't familiar, on the other hand, is the pub itself. It's worth noting that the Conquerer isn't actually a real pub, and has been devised for the series.

