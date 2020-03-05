Quick links

Liverpool

The FA Cup

‘That’s stupid to say’: Player stunned at Liverpool claim

Subhankar Mondal
Divock Origi, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones of liverpool form a wall during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool lost against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup this week.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has slammed suggestions that the club did not want to win the FA Cup.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the fifth round of the FA Cup this week.

There have been suggestions that the Reds are not serious about the FA Cup, with Jurgen Klopp’s side on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season and having clinched the Champions League in 2018-19.

 

There is still a chance that the Merseyside outfit could progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

Klopp has consistently failed to do well with Liverpool in the FA Cup, and there have been suggestions from some that the Reds are not serious about the cup competition.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool chats with referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London,...

Van Dijk has claimed that that is not true, and the Liverpool central defender has slammed those suggestions.

Van Dijk told Goal.com: "I think that’s stupid to say [Liverpool weren't bothered about the cups], in my opinion. Every competition we participate in, we want to win.”

Bouncing back

Having lost back-to-back matches against Watford and Chelsea, Liverpool will be determined to bounce back with victory over Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch