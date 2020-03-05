‘That’s stupid to say’: Player stunned at Liverpool claim

Liverpool lost against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup this week.

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has slammed suggestions that the club did not want to win the FA Cup.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premier League rivals Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the fifth round of the FA Cup this week.

There have been suggestions that the Reds are not serious about the FA Cup, with Jurgen Klopp’s side on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season and having clinched the Champions League in 2018-19.

There is still a chance that the Merseyside outfit could progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

Klopp has consistently failed to do well with Liverpool in the FA Cup, and there have been suggestions from some that the Reds are not serious about the cup competition.

Van Dijk has claimed that that is not true, and the Liverpool central defender has slammed those suggestions.

Van Dijk told Goal.com: "I think that’s stupid to say [Liverpool weren't bothered about the cups], in my opinion. Every competition we participate in, we want to win.”

Bouncing back

Having lost back-to-back matches against Watford and Chelsea, Liverpool will be determined to bounce back with victory over Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.