'Tells its own story'... Livingston poke fun at Celtic fans on Twitter after last night's result

Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal
Celtic drew 2-2 away at Livingston on Wednesday night.

Fans of Celtic celebrates after Olivier Ntcham of Celtic scored their team's first goal

Celtic dropped points for the first time in 2020 on Wednesday night, drawing 2-2 away at Livingston – but they still extended their lead at the top of the table.

The Bhoys knew they would face a tricky test, as they lost 2-0 away at Livingston back in October, and will have been fearing a repeat display.

Callum McGregor's opening goal will have settled the nerves a little, but Jon Guthrie hooked the ball home to bring Livingston level from a Fraser Forster error.

 

Livingston then took the lead after the break, as Lyndon Dykes again tormented Christopher Jullien, beat the Frenchman and squared for Scott Robinson to score.

Celtic weren't to be beaten though and grabbed an injury-time equaliser through Tom Rogic, and with Rangers losing at home to Hamilton, Celtic are now 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Like any important last-minute goal, Rogic's strike was celebrated wildly by the travelling Celtic fans, but Livingston poked a little bit of fun at them.

A general view of The Toni Macaroni stadium before the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic

Livingston's official Twitter account tweeted out that four Celtic fans were running on the pitch at full time, somewhat mocking them for celebrating a 2-2 draw against a team with such a small stature.

Livingston joked that it told the story of the evening, that Livingston went toe-to-toe with Celtic and were maybe unfortunate to only get a point - but Celtic fans will know that every point is crucial as they pursue the title.

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts

