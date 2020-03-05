Quick links

‘Technique and ability’: Tim Vickery raves about reported Arsenal target, gives verdict on Mari

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Arsenal reportedly wanted Yan Couto, but Manchester City have beaten them to his signature.

Yan Couto of Brazil celebrates at the final whistle during the Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 between Mexico and Brazil at the Estadio Bezerrão on November 17, 2019 in...

Tim Vickery raved about reported Arsenal target Yan Couto on talkSPORT (3:26pm, March 4, 2020) and also gave his verdict on Pablo Mari.

Arsenal wanted to sign Couto from Coritiba FC, according to Globo Esporte, but the youngster is joining Premier League rivals Manchester City instead.

City have announced on their official website that the 17-year-old Brazilian right-back has agreed a five-year contract and will join the Premier League club in the summer of 2020.

 

Well-known South American football expert Vickery has spoken highly of the teenager, and he has also given his verdict on Mari.

The 26-year-old central defender joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The former City man made his debut for the Gunners in their FA Cup tie against Portsmouth this week.

According to WhoScored, the Spaniard took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 88.4%, won three headers, took 100 touches, and made five clearances.

 

Yan Couto of Brazil in action during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 semi-final match between France and Brazil at Estadio Bezerrao on November 14, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.

Vickery said about Couto on talkSPORT (3:26pm, March 4, 2020): “He hasn’t got the physicality of maybe a Cafu, but he has got a lot of things of Daniel Alves at right-back.

“He has got pace, he has got the lung power to keep going, he has lots of technique and ability, he can both dribble and pass, and he seems to choose his options very, very well.”

Vickery said about Couto on talkSPORT (3:26pm, March 4, 2020): “He is clever, he is a leader.”

The South American football expert added: “He will be tested more. It will be interesting to see him tested against quicker and more skilful strikers, but I think a good piece of business from Arsenal.”

Pablo Mari of Arsenal gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth FC and Arsenal FC at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

