Steve McClaren claims there's two reasons why Newcastle can beat 'any team on any day'

Newcastle United will face Manchester City in the quarter-final stages of the FA Cup.

Steve McClaren has claimed that Newcastle's defence and speed in the forward areas are the reasons why they can beat 'any team on any day', as he told Sky Sports News (04/03/2020 at 10:50 am).

Newcastle progressed through to the quarter-final stages of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, and McClaren claimed that they are the 'perfect' cup team and 'no team' wants to go to St James' Park and play against a Steve Bruce side.

Well, Manchester City, who recorded a 2-2 draw in the North East earlier on in the campaign, will be Newcastle's opponents in the FA Cup, as they are now one game away from a famous trip to Wembley.

Those Wembley trips have been hard to come by for the Magpies in recent years, but if they can beat Man City then anything can happen, as McClaren shared his thoughts on his former club.

"The first priority is league form," McClaren told Sky Sports. "I think Steve has got enough to get points to get safe. The FA Cup is a free hit. The quarter-finals.

"They are capable of beating any team, on any day with the way they defend. The transitions that they have got. Saint-Maximin is so quick, Almiron is so quick, Joelinton needs to start scoring. The boy from Inter Milan, Lazaro, who scored against [West Brom]. He's quick.

"They are frightening on the break if they defend well. No team will want to go to St James' Park. No team will want to go there or play against a Steve Bruce team. They are hard to play against. And now with the speed they have upfront, they can beat anybody on their day. Perfect cup team."

If Newcastle are to see off the current FA Cup holders then their home crowd and their attacking line will have to play a big part.

Added with that, given that the Magpies are just a win or two away from making sure of their safety, that cushion that they have in the Premier League allows them to focus more on the FA Cup.

Also, Given that the injuries they have suffered this season, the likes of Saint-Maximin and Almiron will need to be fit and ready if the Geordies want to descend on Wembley Way.