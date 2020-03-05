'Stay with us': Ancelotti wants Everton star to extend his current deal

Carlo Ancelotti says he wants Everton to offer Leighton Baines a new deal.





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the club's official website he wants defender Leighton Baines to be offered a new deal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees tied down Mason Holgate lately and Ancelotti apparently wants Baines to follow his lead by extending his stay at the club.

He said: "Our idea, the idea of the Club, is, ‘Don’t stop playing, stay with us for the next year’. We would like to keep him and are going to talk with him. It would be good for us if he can stay. Physically, he has no problem. It depends on what he is thinking and whether he wants to continue.

“I think he wants to continue but it is his decision. He has experience and even if he does not play frequently he is able to come in and manage the game. He is strong physically and a really intelligent player. He played well in both games [against Arsenal and United] and helped the team."





Lucas Digne is understandably first choice at Everton when fit but backups don't come more reliable or passionate than Baines.

Experience and professionalism like his are valuable traits to have in the dressing room, even if he isn't playing every single week.

Baines clearly loves Everton but it's just a case of whether he wants to see out his career as a bit-part player or try and move on in the hope of regular football.

Ancelotti also referenced Paulo Maldini in his praise of Baines, indicating how impressed he has been with Baines and the way his fitness and conditioning is still strong.



