Star Trek: Picard episode 7 cast: Jonathan Frakes, Lulu Wilson and Marina Sirtis

The Star Trek: Picard episode 7 cast ushers in the return of franchise royalty.

Say what you will about Star Trek: Picard, it's definitely delivered some surprises.

Some of these have proven very welcome, others have proven pretty unpleasant - a sudden character death comes to mind...

However, when you're dealing with such a colossal property, there's always going to be some upset. This is a world that so many have been immersed in for as long as they can remember and with such emotional attachment comes a deep response.

Back when the series was first announced, fans were thrilled to welcome back Patrick Stewart as the titular Jean-Luc, gearing up to embrace his familiar presence on screens once again.

Since it kickstarted in January 2020 we've been introduced to some terrific new characters, of whom we're sure will be treasured for years to come. Although, one of the most enjoyable elements has been reacquainting ourselves with old favourites.

With episode 7, we're again invited to bask in the company of some iconic names.

Star Trek: Picard episode 7 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Star Trek: Picard episode 7 cast members:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Chelsea Harris as Dr. Naáshala Kunamadéstifee

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Lulu Wilson as Kestra

Of course, most of these will be familiar, so let's take a moment to spotlight the Star Trek: Picard newcomers arriving in 'Nepenthe'...

Jonathan Frakes stars in 'Nepenthe'

He may be new to Star Trek: Picard, but he's certainly no stranger to the franchise at wide.

Jonathan Frakes has long held down the beloved role of Riker, having played the character across the likes of 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis, Star Trek: Generation, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Generations and of course, Star Trek: The Next Generation.

It really is thrilling to see him return!

Beyond Star Trek, the 67-year-old actor more recently exercised his vocal talents voicing J'Son/Narrator in the Guardians of the Galaxy TV series, as well as starring in films like 2017's Devil's Gate (he played Sheriff Gruenwell) and such shows as Angie Tribeca (Commandant Van Zandt) and The Last 24 (Narrator).

Jonathan Frakes attends Creation Entertainment's 2019 Star Trek Official Convention held at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lulu Wilson joins Star Trar: Picard

Any horror fans here?

The previous decade was truly amazing for genre fans, and if we were to consider the best efforts of both film and television we'd have to extend praise to The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix.

It boasted a great cast and Lulu Wilson (she played Young Shirley) continues to climb, scoring the part of Kestra in Star Trek: Picard.

The 14-year-old actress has already starred in some notable projects across her career, including such film highlights as 2014's Deliver Us from Evil (Christina), Ouija: Origin of Evil (Doris Zander), Annabelle: Creation (Linda) and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One (Elementary Kid).

She was also in the acclaimed TV series Sharp Objects (Marian Crellin) with Amy Adams.

Lulu Wilson attends the premiere of Neflix's "The Haunting Of Hill House" at ArcLight Hollywood on October 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Spotlighting Marina Sirtis

Jonathan isn't the only cast member making a return to the overarching narrative...

Marina Sirtis is also back to reprise the role of Troi!

Fans will remember her from the aforementioned Star Trek: The Next Generation, Nemesis, Insurrection, First Contact, Generations etc.

More recently, she's been in a range of films, including 2015's A Dark Reflection (Maggie Jaspar), Finders Keepers (Janine) and 5th Passenger (Alana), with TV roles in the likes of NCIS (Orli Elbaz), Make It or Break It (Doctor Anna Kleister), Scandal (General Fletcher) and more.

