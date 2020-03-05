Quick links

Celtic

Some Celtic fans think Lennon is using star in the wrong position

John Verrall
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has signed Mohamed Elyounoussi from Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic fans have suggested that Neil Lennon is playing Mohamed Elyounoussi in totally the wrong position.

Elyounoussi has been used a striker for Celtic recently, and his form has suffered a result.

Subscribe

The Southampton loanee made a wonderful start to life with the Bhoys, but since he picked up an injury back in November, he hasn’t been as effective.

 

Part of the reason for that is because Lennon has changed system, with Celtic now lining up with two strikers.

Most of Elyounoussi’s recent showings have been in partnership with Odsonne Edouard up-front, but he has failed to really show his best there.

Elyounoussi struggled for Celtic against Livingston last night, as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

And Bhoys fans think that Lennon is now using the Norwegian in totally the wrong position.

Celtic may not have beaten Livingston last night, but they still extended their lead at the top of the table.

Lennon’s men are now 13 points clear of their nearest challengers, Rangers, and look well on their way to winning a ninth successive title.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch