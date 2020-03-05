Some Celtic fans think Lennon is using star in the wrong position

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has signed Mohamed Elyounoussi from Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

Celtic fans have suggested that Neil Lennon is playing Mohamed Elyounoussi in totally the wrong position.

Elyounoussi has been used a striker for Celtic recently, and his form has suffered a result.

The Southampton loanee made a wonderful start to life with the Bhoys, but since he picked up an injury back in November, he hasn’t been as effective.

Part of the reason for that is because Lennon has changed system, with Celtic now lining up with two strikers.

Most of Elyounoussi’s recent showings have been in partnership with Odsonne Edouard up-front, but he has failed to really show his best there.

Elyounoussi struggled for Celtic against Livingston last night, as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

And Bhoys fans think that Lennon is now using the Norwegian in totally the wrong position.

I like Elyounoussi but why is he starting up front ahead of our 3 strikers — Stuart Thomson (@Four_Four_Stu) March 4, 2020

Elyounoussi isn’t a striker. — Henke (@KingHenke7) March 4, 2020

I like Elyounoussi but he’s never a striker — Seaniee (@Seaneeee01) March 4, 2020

Whatever happens in the rest of this game, I hope NL will stick to playing two natural strikers when he uses a back three. Elyounoussi is *not* a striker. — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna_) March 4, 2020

Too many players out of position, Forrest, Taylor are not wing backs and Elyounoussi isn’t a striker. — ˢᶜ32ᴵᴱ (@sc32ie) March 4, 2020

Elyounoussi and Edouard up front doesn't work and our three centre midfielders are awful at covering the centre backs. — Shaun (@TheTweetofShaun) March 4, 2020

Celtic may not have beaten Livingston last night, but they still extended their lead at the top of the table.

Lennon’s men are now 13 points clear of their nearest challengers, Rangers, and look well on their way to winning a ninth successive title.